SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – There will now be a temporary memorial for the 98 victims in the Surfside collapse.
During Tuesday night's special meeting, a temporary sign, which is just a sample, was approved.
It’ll be a printed mesh fence banner to replace the green banner on the west side facing Collins Avenue.READ MORE: New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number
Some residents are worried though. They say this location will cause traffic issues due to people stopping to see it.
They suggested for it to be on the beach side of 88 Street and Collins Avenue.