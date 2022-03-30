CRISIS IN UKRAINERussia keeps pounding Ukraine, fueling skepticism over Putin's intentions
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Champlain Towers South, Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – There will now be a temporary memorial for the 98 victims in the Surfside collapse.

During Tuesday night’s special meeting, a temporary sign, which is just a sample, was approved.

READ MORE: Study: Popular Diabetes Drug Linked To Birth Defects

It’ll be a printed mesh fence banner to replace the green banner on the west side facing Collins Avenue.

READ MORE: New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

Some residents are worried though. They say this location will cause traffic issues due to people stopping to see it.

MORE NEWS: NASA Releases Record-Breaking Image From Hubble Space Telescope

They suggested for it to be on the beach side of 88 Street and Collins Avenue.

CBSMiami.com Team