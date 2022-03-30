MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade prosecutors have released video of an alleged hitman counting the cash he received for allegedly murdering a TSA officer.

The selfie video shows Javon Carter sitting in a car, counting thousands of dollars in cash, he reportedly received for killing Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021.

“A day in the office,” he said during the 35-second video.

Jones was shot and killed outside her Coral Bay Cove Apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on May 3, 2021.

At the time, police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at Jones and her 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight just steps from her front door and then drove off.

Jones died at the scene and her daughter was injured.

The video of Carter counting the money was discovered on his cellphone when he was arrested on a murder charge last month, according to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.

WATCH: Selfie video of Javon Carter counting cash

It’s now key evidence against Carter, who is facing the death penalty after a Miami-Dade grand jury indicted him and two others for the murder. Carter has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

According to the Herald, police say the mastermind of Jones’ murder was a woman named Jasmine Martinez, who had a long-standing grudge against Jones and paid at least $10,000 for the killing using a fraudulently obtained federal pandemic relief loan. Arrest warrants allege Martinez received a $15,000 PPP loan, which she claimed was to keep her single-employee beauty salon afloat, last April. She then withdrew over $10,000 of that in the days leading up to the murder, according to the warrants.

Jones had been a victim and witness in the robbery case against one of Martinez’s boyfriends.

Miami-Dade police and prosecutors allege that Martinez, through another jailed inmate named Romiel Robinson, arranged to have Carter commit the murder. Robinson is also charged.

