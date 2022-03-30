MIAMI GARDENS (CBS Miami) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning rollover crash that left one person dead in Miami Gardens.
Troopers responded to the area of Northwest 167th Street and 22nd Ave around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida
CBS4 video shows a white SUV overturned and hanging from a wall along the Palmetto.READ MORE: Accident Investigation Found Tyre Sampson's Seat Was Locked When He Fell To His Death On Orlando Thrill Ride
It appears the vehicle might’ve been traveling on State Road 826 when it crashed and rolled over.MORE NEWS: How To Help The People Of Ukraine
FHP has yet to confirm if there were any additional injuries reported or vehicles involved.