MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several prescription medications that were once free under Publix’s free prescription program will no longer be free of charge.
According to a West Orlando News report on Sunday, "Orlando area Publix Super Markets are distributing warnings to customers that the company's free prescription medication program is ending June 1st."
As a result, some prescription medications used to treat illnesses like high blood pressure, heart failure and diabetes that were once covered under Publix's program will no longer be offered for free.
In 2020, the Lakeland-based grocery chain announced that it reached a milestone of 100 million prescriptions filled under its free medication program, according to Supermarket News. The program was initially launched in 2017.
According to some Publix employees, “citing internal company emails, medications that were free through Publix Pharmacy – such as amoxicillin, lisinopril, metformin, amlodipine and others – could now possibly cost $7.50 for a 90-day or 14-day supply where appropriate,” the news report said.