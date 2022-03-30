CRISIS IN UKRAINERussia keeps pounding Ukraine, fueling skepticism over Putin's intentions
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Deborah Souverain
Filed Under:Deborah Souverain, Local TV, Miami News, Publix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several prescription medications that were once free under Publix’s free prescription program will no longer be free of charge.

According to a West Orlando News report on Sunday, “Orlando area Publix Super Markets are distributing warnings to customers that the company’s free prescription medication program is ending June 1st.”

READ MORE: Two Days Of Hearings Before Start Of Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Penalty Phase Trial

As a result, some prescription medications used to treat illnesses like high blood pressure, heart failure and diabetes that were once covered under Publix’s program will no longer be offered for free.

READ MORE: SW Dade Grass Fire Has Charred 110 Acres

In 2020, the Lakeland-based grocery chain announced that it reached a milestone of 100 million prescriptions filled under its free medication program, according to Supermarket News. The program was initially launched in 2017.

MORE NEWS: Haiti Protest Turns Violent, Plane Torched

According to some Publix employees, “citing internal company emails, medications that were free through Publix Pharmacy – such as amoxicillin, lisinopril, metformin, amlodipine and others – could now possibly cost $7.50 for a 90-day or 14-day supply where appropriate,” the news report said.

Deborah Souverain