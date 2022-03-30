PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Everyone knows the dangers associated with being a police officer. Every day they come face to face with criminals, patrol high-speed roadways and respond to hazardous situations. Now, picture doing all of that in the dark.

“Police, police, police – drop the gun!” yells an officer training to clear a building in the dark.

Picture it like this: You’re responding to a robbery, going inside a house you’ve never been in before, in total darkness.

“There’s a much greater risk at night than there is during the day,” said Al Xiques, a major with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Now, an added layer of difficulty to throw off the trainees: Shots being fired.

“When you add stress to the situation, it makes it that much more challenging,” said Xiques.

Pembroke Pines police officers are being trained to handle the intense and ever-changing environment of nighttime policing.

Xiques said, “Over 70% of officer-involved shootings occur at night, so it’s very important that officers have the ability to know how to utilize lighting to their advantage.”

Officers need to know how to shoot in the dark while utilizing a flashlight at the same time. If it’s done incorrectly, that light can expose an officer or victim to a threat or cause officers to miss an opportunity to safely deescalate a situation.

Xiques explained, “Training is key to any professional law enforcement organization. It has to be constant, it has to be specific and it has to be continuous. You have to be able to identify a good person vs a bad person in a split second. Is that item in their hand a firearm or cellphone?”

Two totally different items. It seems like you’d be able to tell the difference, right? CBS4’s Ashley Dyer tried out their next drill, discretionary shooting, to see. The pressure is intense and it’s hard not to second guess what you’re seeing while reacting in just a flat second.

All officers in the state of Florida must complete minimum training requirements, but nighttime training isn’t one of them.

“Our officers train numerous times throughout the year. We do shooting drills and qualifications twice per year,” said Xiques. “You’re trying to identify whether or not there is someone with ill intent within that residence or business.”

With nearly 300 men and women in uniform, Pembroke Pines PD believes their officers should be equipped to handle any scenario at any time, whether it be in broad daylight or total darkness.

“We want the community to know that we are doing any and everything possible to make it safer for them and our officers,” said Xiques.