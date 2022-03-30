MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Coconut Creek are trying to track down two teens who attacked an elderly man during a crime spree on March 9.

Video surveillance footage shows a 76-year-old man withdrawing money from the Bank Of America in the 4800 block of Copans Road.

Moments later, two kids are seen coming up from behind before they start hitting him, trying to take his money.

Police believe they are just 13 and 16 years old.

Eventually, they ran off empty-handed.

“It was very brazen. It looked like it was planned, how they were standing they walked up in the parking lot, you can see people walking in and out. When the male was alone that’s when they went up and attacked him,” said Coconut Creek Police Department Det. Cheri Stabile.

The two are also accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch and trying to break into a car the same day.

If you have any information, police urge you to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.