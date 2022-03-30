MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida mother is mourning the death of her 1-year-old son, whose body was found in a septic tank near their home earlier this week.

Police are calling it a terrible accident.

Jose Lara’s body was found Monday in Putnam County, about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.

“We had hope that he was found safe and sound,” said family-friend Diana Montero.

The 22-month old went missing over the weekend.

Deputies announced on Monday that he had been found inside a septic tank on the family’s property after falling in.

It’s believed Jose stepped on some rotted plywood and fell in.

His mother, Maria remembers her son as a playful little boy who loved to give hugs.

“He was always smiling. Laughing,” Maria said.

Neighbors and strangers have dropped off gifts outside the home.

Diana Montero said the community response is overwhelming.

“She’s been receiving all this help from complete strangers that I’ve lived here all my life and never even met,” Montero explained.

Folks even stopped by with balloons for the family and others have organized a meal train.

It’s unclear how long Jose was in the tank before he was found.