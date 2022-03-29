WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has set a date to vote on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The vote to recommend her nomination to the full Senate will take place Monday, April 4th.READ MORE: Florida Lawmakers To Hold Special Session After Gov. Desantis Vetoes New Congressional Map
Judge Jackson, a graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, has been making the rounds and meeting with senators on Capitol Hill.READ MORE: Large Brush Fire Burning In SW Miami-Dade
Democrats have the potential with their slim majority in the 50-50 Senate to confirm Judge Jackson as President Joe Biden’s choice to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer even if all Republicans line up opposed.
If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.MORE NEWS: Florida Challenges Travel Mask Requirements
The full Senate is expected to vote on Judge Jackson’s confirmation sometime before Easter.