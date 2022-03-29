MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After assessing the situation and traffic plans, the city of Miami Beach has decided not to declare a state of emergency nor implement a curfew this weekend.

They will, however, continue with the enhanced police presence in the entertainment district.

To help residents access their neighborhoods, there will be special traffic plans beginning in the evening hours of Friday, April 1st.

Residents will be able to get into the South of Fifth neighborhood only by using Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood using Alton Road only.

Parking restrictions along Collins Avenue between Fifth Street to Española Way as well as the 100-200 blocks within this area will begin on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. and go through Monday, April 4 at 6 a.m.

Parking access to City-owned parking garages will be restricted from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday, March 31 through Monday, April 4. Resident and employee access cardholders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

Last weekend’s curfew came after two separate shootings the previous weekend in which five people were injured. The curfew was from effect at 11:59 pm and was lifted at 6 a.m last Friday through Monday. The curfew covered 23rd Street to South Pointe Drive from the ocean to the bay.

Miami Beach Police said since the spring break season began on February 18th they’ve made over 600 arrests, more than half of those arrests were people who lived in South Florida.