MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man was seriously injured, a dog was killed after they were hit by a car earlier this month.

Now police are hoping the public can help them find the driver responsible.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, on March 9th, Willie Moore III was crossing NW 20th Avenue near 95th Street trying to get the dog when they were struck.

Police say the driver of a light colored sedan, which they believe is a Nissan Altima, is seen on camera making a U-turn after hitting Moore III, stopped briefly, and then fled.

Moore, 39, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog died on the scene.

Detectives believe the car will have damage to the driver’s side and front end.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).