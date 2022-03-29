CRISIS IN UKRAINERussia says it will "drastically reduce" military activity near Kyiv
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Optimal weather conditions were feeding a growing brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of SW 8th Street and 137th Avenue.

Images from Chopper4 showed smoke blowing towards the west and away from homes.

Grass fire impacting traffic in the area of SW 8th Street and 137th Avenue (CBS4)

There were multiple fire units on the scene and the blaze was affecting traffic in the area.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from miles around.

We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will bring you the latest, as we learn more.

