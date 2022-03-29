MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fresh from a two-week break, Inter Miami CF returns to Major League Soccer action as they welcome the Houston Dynamo to DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

The Miami team, with a record of no wins, 3 losses and one draw, has one point.

Houston enjoys 5 points with a record of 1 win, 1 loss, and 2 draws.

The matchup is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami has faced Houston only once previously, defeating the Texas-based side 1-0 on October 10, 2020.

The match will be broadcast locally on My33, the UniMas App and the Inter Miami App.

Houston Dynamo enters Saturday’s match coming off of a 1-1 draw at home against the Colorado Rapids.

Inter Miami has now been outscored 10-2 since the start of the 2022 MLS season.