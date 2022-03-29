MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cellphone video of two middle schoolers fighting inside Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead has some parents asking where were the adults.
The video, posted on social media, shows one student throwing another to the ground and then repeatedly punching him before kicking him in the head.
The violent incident raised safety concerns among parents.
In response to their concerns, the school issued a statement.
“As always, our highest priority is the safety and security of our students and we do not tolerate violence or fights on our school grounds. Yesterday, there was an altercation between two middle-school boys and while we are not at liberty to discuss any student’s disciplinary consequences, we can say that we follow the Miami/Dade County Code of Conduct and take all appropriate actions.”