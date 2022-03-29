FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man was killed in an early morning accident on the State Road 84 ramp to northbound I-95 in Dania Beach.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 31-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to negotiate the curve, hit the barrier wall, and then went over it.
The truck landed on the shoulder of I-95 and overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat belt. The truck then slammed into a concrete post which fell and hit a Dodge Ram with a person inside.
The driver of the Silverado died on the scene. The 39-year-old man in the Ram was not injured.