MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study shows major problems could be coming for renters or low-income households due to climate change.
According to the “Addressing Climate Driven Displacement,” a research report for the Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, sea level rise may put Florida inland communities at risk of what’s being dubbed “climate gentrification.”READ MORE: Broward Closing Several Of Its COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Sites
Part of the study focused on Miami-Dade County, and it found the central concern is displacement. There is potential for displacement as coastal residents have to move inland to avoid floodwaters from increasingly higher tides. Then could come a second wave of displacement. In that case, those who are inland and on higher ground will have their properties be more desirable and their land values will increase. However, that could lead to lower-income households being displaced as renters move out.READ MORE: New Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger Wants Town To Remember Condo Collapse Victims
Researchers identified these neighborhoods in Miami-Dade neighborhoods as being at risk for high residential displacement: Miami Gardens, Hialeah, Liberty City/Overtown, Little Haiti, Little Havana and Allapattah.
The study states sea level rise is one of the most challenging climate change impacts.MORE NEWS: FDA Authorizes Second Booster Of COVID Vaccine For Ages 50 And Over
Click Here to read the study.