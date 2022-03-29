MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of the smack heard around the world, comedian Chris Rock will be bringing his brand of comedy to South Florida audiences in April.

Two ‘Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour 2022’ shows are scheduled for Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m., both evenings.

No word if Rock’s ego was bruised during Sunday’s Oscars Award Show, where he was slapped on the face by actor Will Smith after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has since issued an apology on social media to Rock, to the Academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith on Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s wife responded on Instagram Tuesday, “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.” She offered no further comment.

The ‘smack heard around the world’ came after Rock’s joke, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Smith walked up to the podium and smacked Rock, then calmly turned around and headed back to his seat. Once seated, he yelled twice at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

In the past, Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to press charges after the slap seen by more than 15 million TV viewers in the US, alone and many millions more around the world.

Minutes later, Smith would accept the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard.” In his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy, fellow nominees, but not to Rock.

Rock, who has not addressed the incident, has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Ticket prices range from $208.25 to $78.25. The venue has a 7,000-person capacity.

Click here to get your tickets.