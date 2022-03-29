MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its COVID vaccine booster recommendations.
Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial mRNA booster dose at least 4 months ago are urged to seek another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.
“Today, CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”