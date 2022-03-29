CRISIS IN UKRAINERussia says it will "drastically reduce" military activity near Kyiv
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, Local TV, Miami News
A paramedic with Israel's Magen David Adom medical service gets a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on August 24, 2021 at a vaccination centre in Holon. - Israel lowered the age threshold to receive a third coronavirus booster dose to anyone aged 30 and above, as it continues to battle surging infections. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its COVID vaccine booster recommendations.

Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial mRNA booster dose at least 4 months ago are urged to seek another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

“Today, CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

CBSMiami.com Team