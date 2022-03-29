FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As the number of new COVID-19 continues to drop and the demand for testing remains low, the state’s health department in Broward will begin closing some of its testing and vaccination sites.

Tuesday, March 29th, is the last day of testing and vaccinations at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

The walk-up test site Dania Beach Parking Garage at City Hall will close on March 31st.

The Tradewinds Park & Stables site will close on May 18th, the site at Markham Park in Sunrise will close the next day, and the site at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park will end operations on May 20th.

A number of retail pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreen’s, offer COVID-19 testing, as well as private health companies, urgent care centers, and community health centers.

Click Here for a list of test sites near you.

There may be a fee for testing at some of these locations.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 2 sets of 4 free at-⁠home tests from the federal government. Order online HERE or call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).