SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The Panthers are finally back home for two games this week. It ends a stretch of 9 of 10 on the road in which they played well and gained points in 8 of the 10 games. As the Panthers enter the final month of the regular season, CBS4’s Steve Goldstein looks at where the first place Cats stand.

“G” Fits In

New Panther Claude Giroux acquired at the trade deadline from Philadelphia, has now played 3 games. Although he did not get on the scoresheet in Sunday’s loss in Toronto, he did have 2 assists in each of his 1st 2 games as a Panther, both wins. The potential Hall of Famer has some instant chemistry with Aleksander Barkov and with 17 games left in the regular season there is plenty of time to find the best ways to deploy the guy they simply call “G”. He has the skill, the smarts, and the experience to be an impact player for the Panthers once the second season gets started in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Knight Time

20-year-old Spencer Knight has been carrying the load in goal for the Panthers. He started 5 consecutive games heading into the weekend and has now played 6 of the last 7. After a stint in the minor leagues and now getting regular time in the NHL Knight continues to improve. This was the team’s plan all along for the young goalie, to have night play games night play games either at the NHL or the AHL level. Sergei Bobrovsky is the number one goaltender, but Knight will continue to get plenty of playing time down the stretch.

Number One Cat

Jonathan Huberdeau has had a marvelous season. He is going to set the record for the most assists in a season by a left winger in NHL history. He is going to set the Panther record for most points by a player in franchise history, he is now 6 behind Aleksander Barkov. Huberdeau already has accomplished the team high mark for assists in a season. And the 10-year veteran has now played more games in a Panther jersey than anyone else. On Saturday night in Ottawa, Huberdeau played as 655th NHL game, all with the Panthers, breaking Steven Weiss franchise record. Weiss sent Huberdeau a congratulatory text. So, what’s left for Jonathan Huberdeau to accomplish? His real number one goal is to come up big in May and June and help lead the Panthers to a Stanley Cup.

Week Ahead

FLA live arena will be rocking this week as the Panthers play their 1st home game in nearly 3 weeks. Montreal and Chicago are the opponents before Florida heads back on the road over the weekend for day games in New Jersey and Buffalo back-to-back. The Panthers are 26-6 on home ice this season.