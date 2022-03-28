TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The state’s attorney general is issuing a warning for all Floridians about a new texting scam.
Attorney General Ashley Moody says the scam entices victims with suggestive messages – some even containing a picture of a young woman asking to meet.
The Better Business Bureau shared the following example:
"Hello, are you John? It's Amanda. We chatted on Tinder before when I came to visit my cousin, but we never met IRL. I'm back in town if you want to meet up this time, are you free?"
Officials remind everyone to never click on links from unfamiliar phone numbers, block the number, delete the message and never send personal or financial information to an unknown messenger.