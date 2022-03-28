MARGATE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Margate over the weekend.

According to Margate police, 82-year-old Jose Antonio Suarez, was pointing a gun at people in the 100 block of Rock Island Road on Sunday, March 27 around 12:45 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, officers witnessed Suarez waving the gun and shooting into the ground.

After ignoring calls to drop his weapon, police say, Suarez pointed the gun at officers which resulted in an officer discharging their weapon.

Suarez was shot and died on the scene.

No officers or members of the public were hurt.

The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave which is standard policy of the department.