By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 78-year-old Tertulia Joassaint, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to Fort Lauderdale PD, Tertulia was last seen Monday morning, though no approximate location was given.

Police said Tertulia, who stands about 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing a blue night gown.

Anyone with information on Tertulia’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department immediately.

