TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A suspected bank robber is waking up behind bars after a police pursuit comes to a smashing end.
Federal investigators identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Willis.READ MORE: ‘Children Don’t Deserve To Die’: Locals Hold Vigil For Victims Of Bombing On Mariupol Theater
Willis is accused of a robbing a TD Bank branch in Boca Raton on Saturday and then took off.
BSO deputies later located Willis in Tamarac, where they say he crashed into another driver before rolling over on Commercial Boulevard.READ MORE: Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida
Willis was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the crash.MORE NEWS: How To Help The People Of Ukraine
Willis is expected to face a judge on Monday.