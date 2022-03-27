MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Plantation Police Department needs the public’s help finding 13-year-old Gayden Russell.
According to Plantation PD, Gayden was last seen Sunday in the 9300 block of NW 18th Court at around 12:40 p.m.READ MORE: North Bay Village PD Needs Help Finding Joao Da Silva
He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a gray backpack.READ MORE: Rescued Bottlenose Dolphin Doing Well In Florida Keys
Gayden, who has blue eyes and blonde hair, stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.MORE NEWS: Kansas Blows Past Miami In 2nd Half, Reaches 16th Final Four
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Plantation police officer Chavez Grant at (954) 445-2942.