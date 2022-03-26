MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pleasant, cooler weather with low humidity is expected this weekend.
Temperatures fell to the 60s Saturday morning and will be climbing to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
With high pressure in control, a very dry air mass will lower humidity and it will feel very pleasant through the weekend.
Sunday morning will likely be even cooler with the potential for widespread upper 50s and some areas waking up with the low 60s. Highs climb to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.
We will warm up to the low 80s by early to middle of next week.