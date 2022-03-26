MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing Friday in Miami-Dade Courts addressed an emergency motion regarding Miami Beach’s curfew, but the judge upheld the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew.

“If your livelihood depends on the tips and hourly wages you make during that period of time this is a devastating impact on your livelihood that’s designed to deal with a problem that doesn’t exist,” said attorney Paul Schwiep, representing plaintiff Papi Steak.

In the filing, the plaintiff said that they would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue pulling back operating hours and that some of their busiest operating times are during Spring Break.

During the hearing, the city said this year, action was needed.

“There were serious problems that occurred as recently as last weekend, those problems were based on crowds that were totally uncontrollable,” said Henry Hunnefeld, assistant city attorney.

Those two consecutive shootings sent five people to the hospital, and that’s when the city declared a state of emergency.

David Wallack, owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe said the curfew is understandable after what’s happened, but the impacts are shared among restaurants and bars.

“We’re all taking a severe beating in our staffs are literally going home without money, and that is the hard part of this,” said Wallack.

Tourists are also making adjustments.

“We actually went and bought alcohol for the entire weekend, so we’re set,” said one group from Houston. “It’s ridiculous that you can’t even go out and have a good safe time.”