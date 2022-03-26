MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot alligator.
The crash occurred after midnight on Thursday, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Enjoy Cooler Temperatures This Weekend
John Hopkins, 59, was driving east on County Road 672 in LIthia, about two miles west of County Road 39, when he struck an 11-foot alligator in the roadway. Lithia is about 25 miles east of Tampa.
Hopkins’ car “veered off the road” and turned into a ditch, where a passing driver noticed it and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.
Hopkins and the alligator were both deceased when detectives arrived on the scene.READ MORE: Surging Mortgage Rates Pricing Millions Out Of Buying A Home
Florida and Louisiana have the nation’s largest alligator populations — with around 1.3 million wild alligators in Florida alone, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Still, a representative of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told CNN car crashes involving alligators are “not common.”
The sheriff’s office will conduct a standard fatal crash investigation to determine what factors may have contributed to the accident.MORE NEWS: Judge Upholds Spring Break Curfew In Miami Beach
(©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)