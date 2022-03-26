MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the chicks born to bald eagles “Ron” and “Rita” required help from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Last week one of the young eagles, known as R1, successfully flew from the nest and R2 was ready to follow at any moment.READ MORE: BSO Deputy Injured Assisting FBI, Boca Police After TD Bank Robbery
On Friday night, those monitoring the eagle cam noticed a large quantity of monofilament line in the nest.READ MORE: North Miami Police Investigate Death Of Man Found In His Car
Some of the line had wrapped around one of the feet of R2, preventing it from leaving the nest and potentially causing serious injury or death, according to ZooMiami officials.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Enjoy Cooler Temperatures This Weekend
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was then contacted to free the eaglet and remove the potentially deadly monofilament line.