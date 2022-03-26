MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found inside his vehicle early Saturday morning.
Police said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., as authorities found 43-year-old Delinson Jean Guillaume in his silver Honda CRV in the area of N.W. 1 Ave. and 125 St.
Guillaume had been shot dead, according to police.
Authorities believe this incident may have been the result of a prior traffic altercation on I-95, between 119 St. and 125 St.
Anyone who can provide information on the above homicide is asked to contact North Miami Police at (305) 891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-417-TIPS (8477).