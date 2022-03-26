MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Saturday in the aftermath of a bank robbery in Boca Raton.
Police said the BSO deputy had been assisting the FBI and Boca police after a TD Bank branch was held up.
It happened at the branch located in the 1300 block of W. Palmetto Park Road around 12:45 p.m., police said.
Authorities said the bank robbery suspect took off heading south and eventually crashed and flipped his vehicle in Tamarac.
The FBI said money could be seen flowing down the street out of the suspect’s car.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
The injured deputy, who was not identified, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.