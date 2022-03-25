CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Located in the pedestrian walkway off Giralda Avenue, Cebada Rooftop is the first rooftop restaurant and bar in Coral Gables. The vibe is relaxed and playful with two large bars.

Cebada is family run. It’s owned by chef and co-owner Jorgie Ramos and his dad Jorge.

It’s all about feeling “tranquilo and tropical” as the entrance sign says.

“It’s very chic on a budget. It took us a lot to open this restaurant,” said Chef Jorgie Ramos. “It’s really an effort of love. It’s made by us, including the tables and chairs, so we made the restaurant to be as much like us as possible. But it’s very light and comfortable,” he said.

Cebada Rooftop opened in August of last year and has become quite the hotspot. Something Chef Jorgie does not take for granted.

“I know times are tough for people so when they go out, I wanted to be very special and very worth their while,” he said. “We want them to have amazing service first and foremost. Great food, great drinks, and great environment.”

Jorgie describes the food like his heritage, Cuban-American, Spanish style. The menu has everything from fresh raw bar platters to roasted bone marrow, and much more.

They start their tasting light with the heirloom tomato salad with Serrano ham, plantains, seeds, and crumbled blue cheese.

“I love the different textures in it. It’s got a cold crispy fresh tomato and then a plantain underneath this week perfectly dressed not over sauced,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“It’s a good start-up on the rooftop to have with some cocktails,” chef said.

Cocktails? Oh yes. Petrillo tried the one that is affectionally called “Every Belen Guy’s Christmas Vacation,” made with cucumber, ginger, honey, lemon, and gin.

“Dangerously good,” she said after sipping. “Let’s put that away.”

They delight in the elegant and fancy squid ink fettuccine with garlic buttered jumbo lump crab, seafood crema, and an everything bagel crunch, before moving onto the croqueta fundido with chorizo and a cheesy dip created by chef’s wife, who’s from the Midwest.

“Crunchy and creamy and I love the chorizo giving it a sausage taste. The cheese is an extra bonus,” said Petrillo.

“The cheese is my favorite part. Don’t tell my wife,” the chef said laughing.

And finally, enormous baby back ribs with a pimiento marmalade.

“Crunchy, crispy but tender on the inside. There’s a little bit of a kick in it, but it’s really like a desert rib. Delicious,” said Petrillo.

Cebada Rooftop is open we’re open from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday, serving dinner only. For more info, visit www.cebadarooftop.com.