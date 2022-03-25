MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting in Tamarac on Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened in the area of the 3000 block of West Commercial Blvd.
Preliminary information indicates a dispute between two individuals escalated to shots being fired.
The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BSO continues to investigate.