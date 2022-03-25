CRISIS IN UKRAINEPresident Biden says NATO has "never been more united" amid Ukraine crisis
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting in Tamarac on Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened in the area of the 3000 block of West Commercial Blvd.

Preliminary information indicates a dispute between two individuals escalated to shots being fired.

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BSO continues to investigate.

