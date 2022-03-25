MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, dating back to the 1930s.

It wasn’t until the 1980s, however, that they featured performers of color.

Danielle Jolie Dale Hancock was the second Black dancer to diversify that famous kick line, and the first woman of color to rise to the rank of captain. She’s bringing her historic and star-studded talent to dance students at Lynn University in Boca Raton.

She shared her experience with us from dancer to dance instructor.

“I am the artistic artist in residence at Lynn University. I am a dancer in every style possible – ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop…you name it and I can teach that style of dance. My mom is a teacher, my grandfather was a teacher, it is just a hereditary thing”

What was your experience like being one of the very first Rockettes of color?

“I was a Rockette for 18 years. That is pretty rare. When I first was a Rockette there were not many people of color by any means. It’s a proud statement because you’re making history. The first African American was in 1986. That was Jennifer Jones, then after her came myself and a few others that were hired at the same time. I was the first person of color, of any color, to be dance captain. It was always about talent and that’s what I also teach. It should never be what you look like, it should be what you are giving.”

You had another pretty high profile gig at the same time for a couple of years?

“I was a Knicks dancer and a Rockette at the same time. I would go from Madison Square Garden to Radio City Music Hall, back and forth in one day sometimes putting on the shows. We would do 16 shows a weekend sometimes.”

In your role teaching the students, what are you working on right now?

“We have the Celebration of the Arts performance coming up on April 29. We are doing all these wonderful numbers that are so eclectic and diverse. From Peter Pan to Hamilton. One of the numbers I am doing is “Anything Goes” it is tap and tap is ‘Rockette world 101’, ha ha!”

These young people are benefitting from all of your experience, what do you want them to take away from this?

“I want them to be confident in their skin and want them to be happy. Lynn has let me become who I am, they have let me just blossom and do everything I’ve been training my whole life to do and give back to the students.”

By Andi Phillips