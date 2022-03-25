KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A historic milestone for Key West.

It is celebrating the bicentennial of its designation as a U.S. territory on Friday.

U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Perry planted the American flag on island soil on March 25, 1822. Events at Mallory Square will include a Navy color guard presentation and flag raising that symbolizes Perry’s historic act.

Also scheduled are the filling and dedication of a granite time capsule to be opened in 50 years, the announcement of four Key West children who will be ambassadors at the island’s 250th anniversary celebration, and comments by local, state, military, and Bahamian dignitaries. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez are scheduled to attend.

Events will continue with a bicentennial gala Friday night at Key West’s Oldest House Museum, a Saturday heritage festival at Truman Waterfront Park, and ongoing history and art exhibits saluting the island’s past.

Perry’s original logbook chronicling his voyage to Key West was recently presented to the local library’s Florida History Department for permanent safekeeping.

Ordered by the Navy, Perry sailed to Key West on the U.S.S. Shark to physically claim the island for the U.S. The Florida Keys strategic location guarded the northern edge of the Florida Straits, the deep-water route between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

