FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting.

It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody.

During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot.

“He decided to flee crashing into multiple vehicles, driving recklessly through the parking lot, trying to avoid apprehension. Finally crashed his vehicle again, right outside of our public safety building, and then ran across the street. Our deputies were able to surround him and give him an opportunity to surrender,” added Tony.

“We are shocked he didn’t kill anyone,” said Tony. “Thank God we didn’t have any innocent people hurt during this incident.”

Watch: BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony holds press conference

In referring to the man who was shot, Tony said, “We know that he is a known gang associate, we know that he had violent offenses, we know that he’s participated in other violent encounters throughout this community during his time here. So, this was not someone that was your ideal citizen in this community. In fact, he was most certainly a criminal.”

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting.