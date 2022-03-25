CRISIS IN UKRAINEPresident Biden says NATO has "never been more united" amid Ukraine crisis
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police have not released the name of their suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez.

READ MORE: Key West Celebrates Bicentennial As US Territory

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street.

“I’m in shock,” says Mireya, who lives at the complex. “The moment I was arriving to my apartment, to my house, it was impossible. When I saw all the police, I thought ‘Uh-oh, something bad is happening.'”

READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Cebada Rooftop Is A Family Affair Where Creative Cocktails & Great Food Meet Up Under The Stars

The preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez had just arrived home from doing some errands and was getting his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect and shot.

Hernandez died on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Dip In Temperatures

Police believe it may have been an armed robbery that took a deadly turn.

CBSMiami.com Team