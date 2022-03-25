MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police have not released the name of their suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street.

“I’m in shock,” says Mireya, who lives at the complex. “The moment I was arriving to my apartment, to my house, it was impossible. When I saw all the police, I thought ‘Uh-oh, something bad is happening.'”

The preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez had just arrived home from doing some errands and was getting his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect and shot.

Hernandez died on the scene.

Police believe it may have been an armed robbery that took a deadly turn.