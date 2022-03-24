SOUTH BEACH (CBSMiami) – Jorge Masvidal has been booked into jail after his dust-up with fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington.

It all started when Masvidal posted a video on Twitter, saying, “We call this the show your face challenge.”

Then, the UFC superstar followed through on a challenge his bitter rival, former UFC interim welterweight champ Covington, never saw coming.

Miami Beach police say Masvidal blindsided his former best friend and training partner outside SOBE’s swanky Papi Steak restaurant.

Masvidal, on top of a recent loss to Covington, was unhappy Covington talked about his children in the lead up to their UFC fight just over two weeks ago.

Masvidal’s video tweet continued, “You talk that [expletive] you gotta back it up, that’s how my city rolls man!”

Native 305’er Masvidal was also triggered by Covington calling himself the “King of Miami,” despite not being from here.

Covington invoked Marsy’s Law, not to be officially identified, yet could be seen and heard on video obtained by TMZ.

“He’s over here swinging trying to come at me,” said Covington.

A Miami Beach incident report revealing stated, “Mr. Masvidal ran up to him from his left, and without notice, punched him with a closed fist two times in the face.”

Covington is later heard asking someone how Masvidal would’ve known he was at the swanky steakhouse in the first place.

“How would he know I’m here?” a friend answering, “You’re all over the internet.”

After the incident, a member of Masvidal’s management team tweeted, “You got to be from Dade County to understand.”

CBS4 News reached out to both fighters’ camps, neither wanted to talk.

Masvidal is being charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief.