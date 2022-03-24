TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that showed fewer than 1,300 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease.
The data said a reported 1,277 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 1,529 a week earlier.
Also, the data said 148 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 227 a week earlier.
After a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, the numbers have steadily declined in February and March.
