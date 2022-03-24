FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting on Broward Boulevard in the area of 27th Avenue.
It happened near the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take a suspect into custody.
The suspect was shot. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, no word on his condition.
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene investigating the shooting.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.