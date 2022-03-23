MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The beats and thumping bass known as the Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

It also returns to Bayfront Park for the first time since the 2019 music fest which some could argue was a debacle.

One of the directors, Ray Martinez says the organization learned from its past mistake.

“Marine Stadium and Virginia Key obviously logistically was very difficult. The transportation alone, trying to move that number of people on one highway in and out, wasn’t sustainable for us.”

Concert goers were stranded at Marine Stadium when it was realized transportation was inadequate.

Hundreds of people waited hours in the pouring rain waiting for buses to ferry them in and out of the festival.

Ultra had discussions with the City of Miami after that saying they can’t produce the show in Virginia Key.

Meanwhile, Miami police say they’re prepared for the crowds which are expected to total more than 55,000 over three days.

Chief Manny Morales said, “We have enhanced planning this year to prevent scenes from incidents that happened at other concerts and other venues across the country. We’re very confident that we have a solid plan.”

Ultra prides itself on being an environmentally friendly event and brings with 30-plus initiatives of sustainability.

Vivian Belzaguy, the manager of Ultra’s Department of Sustainability, says the organization is sensitive to Bayfront Park’s proximity to Biscayne Bay.

She said, “Mission Home features the return of our leave no trace program, plastic reduction and recycling and introducing new programs like Protecting Biscayne Bay, energy efficiency, and support for forestry projects to offset our carbon footprint.”

And for the first time in two years, COVID-19 is not a concern that’s top of mind. However, the music fest will be as prepared as needed.

Martinez said, “There’s no requirement by the state or the city of Miami. We are encouraging people to wear masks. We will have enhanced hand sanitization stations and handwashing stations throughout the festival.”

This year’s 3-day music show is sold out.

It gets started Friday the 25th at 4 p.m. and will run to midnight.

The hours on Saturday are noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.