MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to MDPD, officers responded to a shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 88 Street at around 4:55 p.m.READ MORE: Home Prices Increasing At A Rate Not Seen In Decades
Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victim had just arrived home from doing some errands and was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect.READ MORE: 'We Have A Crowd Control Issue': Miami Beach Commission Approves State Of Emergency, Curfew
MDPD believes the motive was possible armed robbery.
Detectives do not have a description of the shooter, which is why they are urging anyone to come forward with information.MORE NEWS: Pandemic Has Led To Hospital Staff Shortages Nationwide As Healthcare Workers Report Significant Rise In Burnout
If you know anything that can help with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.