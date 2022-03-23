MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, now that the City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency and implemented a curfew, what does that mean to spring breakers, visitors and residents?

A curfew means exactly that, you must be off the streets from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. from Thursday, March 24 until Monday, March 28 or face being arrested and criminal prosecution.

How did we get here? Miami Beach took these measures in response to what they say is “excessively large and unruly spring break crowds.” Also, “to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct.”

The following area is under curfew: From 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.

“Businesses within the affected area shall close sufficiently in advance of the curfew in order to permit patrons to avoid violating the curfew,” officials said.

Here are some of the restrictions announced by the city:

• Hotels may continue business operations past the curfew, provided they are servicing hotel guests only.

• Businesses other than hotels shall be permitted to continue to operate from 11:59 p.m. – 6 a.m. for delivery only. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited.

• The curfew shall not apply to the provision of designated essential services, such as fire, police and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians, and the curfew shall also not apply to persons traveling to their places of employment to report for work and to return to their residences after their work has concluded.

• All City residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees / service providers of business establishments requiring access, including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services, shall be permitted. Residents are advised to return to the City prior to 11:59 p.m. each night, in order to avoid any potential traffic delays once the curfew has taken effect. Hotel guests entering the City after the curfew is in place, may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation).

• All roads or traffic patterns within the curfew area may be closed or rerouted as deemed necessary by the City Manager or Chief of Police. In order to manage access to our residential neighborhoods, the following restrictions will be in place:

o Residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, and Collins Avenue only.

o Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

o In addition to the existing License Plate Readers (LPR’s) along the main thoroughfares, mobile LPR’s will be utilized along the 5 Street corridor.

• All entry access to City-owned parking garages will be closed from 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. from Thursday March 24 – Monday March 28. Vehicles will be allowed to exit parking garages at all times. Resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

• The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration therefore, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

• The final performance of Miami Beach Live!, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 will be rescheduled for a later date.