MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach commissioners unanimously approved the state of emergency on Tuesday, a move the group says is necessary to control the large Spring Break crowds that continue to flock to the area.

“We have a crowd control issue throughout this portion of our city that makes it very difficult if not impossible to manage and to patrol,” said City Manager Alina Hudak.

As part of the state of emergency city, a curfew is being implemented from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday to Monday. Officials hope the decisIon will help prevent additional violence, especially after the previous weekend which was marred by chaos and two shootings that injured five people.

“We had five people shot on our streets, in the middle of Miami Beach, there’s nothing to discuss. This is a public safety emergency, we cannot tolerate that and that cannot continue. And, I’ve been hearing rumblings that there’s going be a lawsuit and that this is going to be before a judge again. I would just ask, I will beg that judge, whoever is going to consider this, you go out there at midnight and stand on the streets of Miami Beach in the middle of the situation and then make a decision,” said commissioner Steve Meiner.

Officials said this year’s Spring Break crowds have exceeded last year’s numbers. Miami Beach police said so far this Spring Break they have confiscated more than 100 guns compared to about 70 in 2021 and they have also been more arrests. As crime continues to escalate even business owners are rallying behind the decision.

“I think the commission acted appropriately,” said David Wallack the owner of Mangos.

But the tourists CBS4 spoke to disagree with the move.

“It’s BS, everyone is just trying to be light and have fun,” said one tourist.

“I feel that this is bad because it’s not like the Spring Breakers are doing this, it’s the locals from Miami,” said another tourist.

So who’s causing the violence? Since Sunday at least five people have been arrested on Miami Beach. They’re facing charges ranging from armed robbery to selling cocaine in a stolen vehicle and even running down Ocean Drive while holding a gun. All five men arrested live in Miami-Dade.

Still, other tourists say the issue is racially motivated. At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Rick Arriola made comments directed at the Black community.

“We need help at a national level to have a conversation with a culture that has totally run amok. The leaders that have advanced rights, for particularly the African-American community, did not die in vain to see this out, because this is not the culture that’s going to advance the population”, said Arriola.