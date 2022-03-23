FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A car has crashed into a house in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night and the driver is nowhere to be found.
This happened at around 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of SW 24 Avenue.
Nobody was hurt, but city inspectors are checking out the house to make sure it's still structurally sound.
Fort Lauderdale police have taken over the case to figure out how this happened and where that driver is.
If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.