MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is facing felony battery charges after police say he got in a fight with fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington.
Video obtained from TMZ Sports shows both fighters outside a Miami Beach restaurant Monday night.
SEE IT: TMZ Sports’ Video Of Masvidal Being Held Back From Covington After Alleged Fight
At one point, Masvidal was heard screaming at Covington to stop talking about his kids.
According to TMZ, this video was taken shortly after Masvidal had punched Covington twice inside the restaurant.
SEE IT: TMZ Sports’ Video Of Covington Surrounded By Cops After Alleged Fight With Masvidal