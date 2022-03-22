MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No one was hurt in a shootout inside a northwest Miami-Dade dollar store.

According to Miami-Dade police, it started when the manager of the store, at NW 17th Avenue and 71st Street, fired an employee. She left only to return with several other people, one who had a gun.

“He had some sort of altercation with a lady who works there and she left and she came back with some guys., They got into an altercation with my grandson, they were tussling with a gun and my granddaughter had to run him over before he killed her husband,” said Leslie Taylor, the grandmother of the store manager’s wife.

Taylor said her 22-year-old granddaughter had to take action so she got her gun.

“She had to protect her husband. They both got registered guns and when a shootout ensued, she thought her husband was going to be injured, she fired the gun and everyone in the altercation, they left. My grandson and my granddaughter stayed there to talk to the police and tell them what happened,” she said.

Taylor said she was deeply upset about what happened.

“I just want all my babies to be okay. This is very stressful, it doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

Taylor said this incident reminded her of how she lost her son, Gary Bell Jr., to gun violence in October 2012. She said his killer has not been found.

“I can’t even think straight. I buried my 17-year-old son. My son was murdered at the Brownsville Metrorail station. I was crazy. I don’t know if I would be able to handle another child or grandchild being harmed by gun violence,” she said.

She added that this was not the first time there has been violence in the store.