MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug “Accuretic” because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.
They're common in water and food, like cured and grilled meats, dairy, and vegetables.
But they could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.
There haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, but Pfizer is recalling it just in case.
That includes the brand name and two generics.
For more information, click here.