CRISIS IN UKRAINEUkraine’s president spells out peace talks parameters
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Austin Carter
Filed Under:Local TV Austin Carter, Miami News, Miami Weather, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect a partly to mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday.

Due to easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, there’s a high risk of rip currents at the beach and there is a small craft advisory for boaters.

READ MORE: 'I Believe God Guided Me To A Place Of Safety' Broward Bus Driver Who Drove To Police Station During Shooting

In the afternoon, highs will be in the low 80s, a chance for rain is minimal.

READ MORE: Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Killed In Argument Over Range Rover

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s during the week and the rain chance will increase.

A cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, with the possibility of storms lingering into Friday.

MORE NEWS: Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings

Weekend conditions are expected to be sunny, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s.