MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect a partly to mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday.
Due to easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, there's a high risk of rip currents at the beach and there is a small craft advisory for boaters.
In the afternoon, highs will be in the low 80s, a chance for rain is minimal.
Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s during the week and the rain chance will increase.
A cold front is expected to arrive by Thursday, with the possibility of storms lingering into Friday.
Weekend conditions are expected to be sunny, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s.