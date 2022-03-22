MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Temperatures are heating up fast in South Florida. Wednesday afternoon will feel not only much warmer but a lot more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The same thing goes for Thursday with temperatures rising to the upper 80s in the afternoon but rain returns on Thursday.

This is happening ahead of a cold front. Expect sun and clouds with isolated showers during the early part of Thursday then scattered and heavy rain will track over Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys Thursday late night through early Friday morning.

The rain clears later in the morning on Friday but there’s a chance that clouds will stick around longer, and they slowly clear to the south with the cold front.

By Friday afternoon, a cooler breeze settles in and begins to help drop the temperatures with the coolest temperatures behind this front arriving during the weekend.

Friday highs will be near 80 degrees then morning temperature will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s both days and sunny skies each afternoon.