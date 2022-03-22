MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed offensive tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year deal.
The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Former Saints’ OT Terron Armstead reached agreement on a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, source tells ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022
A league source told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson the deal is worth $75 million, with $44 million guaranteed.
With $44 M guaranteed. So Dolphins with OL of Armstead, Connor Williams (presuming he stays at left guard), center TBD, and a right side from among Hunt, Eichenberg, Jackson. https://t.co/So5BarRZI3
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 22, 2022
Drafted by New Orleans in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Armstead had spent all nine seasons of his career with the Saints.