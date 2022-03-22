CRISIS IN UKRAINEPresident Biden says "clear sign" Vladimir Putin considering use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed offensive tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year deal.

The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A league source told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson the deal is worth $75 million, with $44 million guaranteed.

Drafted by New Orleans in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Armstead had spent all nine seasons of his career with the Saints.

CBSMiami.com Team