Miami Music Week, Ultra & Spring Break Converge In Downtown This Weekend

Road Closures, Special Tri-Rail Trains For Ultra Music FestivalThe Ultra Music Festival will take place this weekend at Bayfront Park.

'I See The Finish Line': Daddy Yankee Is Retiring With One Final Album & Farewell TourDaddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”

Taste Of The Town: Coyo Taco Serves Up A Delicious Mexican Fiesta At New Fort Lauderdale LocationIt’s a fun fiesta day and night at the all new Coyo Taco in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Kicks Off Thursday, Celebrating 70th AnniversaryThe Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is back and organizers say it's better than ever as the annual event celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Feeling Lucky? Here Is A List Of Events To Help You Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In South FloridaSouth Florida is dusting off its greenery in time for the first post-pandemic St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17.